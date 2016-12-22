Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman in her 60s has died after she was hit by a lorry.

At around 4.40pm yesterday (Wed December 21) police were called to reports of a crash between a pedestrian and an HGV close to the turning of Meadway on the A421, Buckingham, near to the Tesco Roundabout.

A woman in her 60’s from Buckingham was seriously injured during the incident and sadly died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours whilst crash investigators conducted scene examinations and re-opened in the late evening.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed.Investigating officer Sgt Bryan Smith from Bicester Howes Lane Roads Policing team said: “We are looking for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting URN 1051 (21/12).

“We are also investigating a separate road traffic incident around the same location at about 10.30am on the same day.

"This involved an elderly female pedestrian and a lorry, although no injuries were believed to have been caused during the incident.

“If anyone was in the area at this time and has information they are asked to call police on 101 quoting URN 402 (21/12).”