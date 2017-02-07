Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We've been kiln time for a whole year waiting for the Great Pottery Throw Down to return – but the wait is finally over and this season we have a Bucks potter to root for.

Elaine Wells, who was born in Chesham and now lives Chesham Bois, set the bar high in the first episode as she produced some top-quality banana themed pottery.

The programme, a Love Productions creation, involves a group of potters competing in a series of challenges and attempting to impress judges Kate Malone and Keith Brymer Jones.

The show, which is the younger sibling of The Great British Bake Off, has kick-started with 10 contestants and is hosted by Sara Cox.

We spoke to Elaine to find out a little more about her.

What first inspired you to start making pottery?

I was first inspired to start making pottery by the BBC programme ‘The Craft of the Potter’ but it was a few years before I was able to start. In 1991 I started an evening class at Chesham and Amersham College.

What inspired you to compete on The Great Pottery Throw Down?

When I saw the first series of The Great Pottery Throw Down I thought what fun, something I could have a go at. The outcome was in my hands alone and I didn’t have to do it as a mother or wife, it was just Elaine that was auditioning.

Was there a particular challenge were you most nervous for?

I am normally quite confident but every challenge was nerve-wracking as each one covered different processes and making challenges that I had not experienced before and with the added pressure of being timed, but that’s what made it fun.

Where in Buckinghamshire did you work on your pottery?

My first space for pottery was a lean-to on the side of the house that I shared with our vast array of cats who seemed to find pottery interesting – or they were just waiting for me to feed them.

Have you ever done any exhibitions in Buckinghamshire?

I belong to a lovely local group Buckinghamshire Pottery & Sculpture Society, we meet monthly and invite professional potters and sculptors to show us how they work, so inspiring. We get together once a year locally to put on a show but I have also opened my studio to the Public during Bucks Open Studios for the last two years.

Do you have a pottery speciality – if so, what?

Since starting to take my Pottery seriously in the last 12 months I have concentrated on wheel-thrown stoneware pottery with a variety of slip trailed decoration with a glossy white glazed finish that is oven, microwave and dishwasher proof.

Is there anywhere in Bucks that you particularly draw inspiration from?

We are so lucky to have infinite stretches of woodland and soaring fields in the Chiltern Hills - who wouldn’t be inspired?

(Photo: Manchester Evening News: Andy Lambert)

What was the first thing you ever made?

The first thing I made was a dinosaur at junior school, which I still have today. However, my first thrown pot was a very heavy bowl in brown earthenware clay with a bunch of grapes and leaves on the side, a good doorstop I think

Finally, why would you recommend other people getting involved in pottery?

Pottery is accessible to all and the perfect medium for personal expression for all ages.

The Great Pottery Throw Down is on BB2 at 8pm on Thursdays.