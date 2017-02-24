The video will start in 8 Cancel

After the site of Old Amersham's CSG Motor Company was boarded up this week, countless Bucks residents have been wondering what will become of the premesis.

Well, redevelopment will start with 59-61 The Broadway being demolished within the next month - on the condition that all debris is removed by March 17.

However, at the moment no permission has been granted to build new properties on the site.

Last year, an application was submitted to the Chiltern District Council by McCarthy and Stone - which outlined their plans .

The leading retirement housebuilding company wanted to turn the CSG Motor Company into 41 flats of assisted living accommodation for the elderly.

The original proposals were altered after they were initially rejected - however, revised plans were also rejected December 2016.

The latest plan was denied because of the size of the property – which be a problem because it is situated close to a road.

The document said: “The building would adversely affect the street-scene setting of neighbouring listed buildings, their significance as components of the historic town, and the character of the Amersham Old Town Conservation Area.”

On top of this, the council said the “proposed external amenity areas would be limited in their appeal and insufficient in providing spaces for future residents to enjoy in reasonable privacy”.

McCarthy and Stone wanted to build a number of one and two bedroom apartments with access to an on-site care team 24 hours a day.

On top of this, a restaurant and dining room would have offered a cooked meal 365 days a year as well as guest accommodation.

At present, the McCarthy and Stone have not appealed the Chiltern District Council's decision, but they have received the permission to demolish the premises.