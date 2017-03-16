All the things you can do at Rush Trampoline Park

A trampoline park in High Wycombe is opening its doors for a unique sleepover in aid of Comic Relief.

Guests at The Great Big Rush Sleepover will be part of the country's largest ever trampoline sleepover, by camping out at a trampoline park all night.

On March 24, Rush venues in High Wycombe and Birmingham will welcome guests to a Red Nose After Dark Disco, complete with UV lights and a darkened park starting at 7pm.

Guests can also bounce around the park, taking on the climbing challenge and battle beams or heading to the basketball courts or braving a game of dodgeball.

Those with sleepover tickets will then be treated to a movie, shortly after 10pm, until lights out at midnight. The guests will then be treated to The Big Rush Cooked Breakfast followed by another hour of bouncing before they head back home.

Local businesses are supporting the night with a raffle. All proceeds from the raffle will be given to Red Nose Day, along with 25% of the £45 sleepover tickets.

If you just want to bounce to the music at the after dark disco, tickets are available for £22.50.

Children aged 8 and over are welcome but must be supervised and have an adult chaperone. See the terms and conditions and book tickets here or call them on 03454 500268.