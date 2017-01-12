The Biscuiteers have created a two-meter version of the manor

This video from Waddesdon Manor shows the building recreated as a two-metre gingerbread house.

The model manor, made by the hand-iced biscuit company Biscuiteers, took over 500 hours to create.

In the making process, the company used more than 30kg of butter and sugar, 240 eggs and 216kg of icing.

The house will be on display at Waddesdon in their Coach House gallery every weekend and during half term until the 19 March.

This display is part of the manor's Hygge winter weekends, which are channelling the Danish way of relaxation

The manor is also offering the chance to make your own Hyggelig experience at their Stables Coach House - offering retro films for children, relaxing board games and even den making.

For more information about the events at Waddesdon, Visit the website here .