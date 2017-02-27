The video will start in 8 Cancel

Older Bucks residents took part in a heated match of walking football last week in Chesham.

Over 30 people participated in the event, held at Chesham Leisure Centre, and players attended from six different clubs in South Bucks and the Chilterns.

Walking football follows the standard football rules; however, players are expected to walk and not run – and the sport is typically aimed at over 60-year-olds.

Matthew Harrington, Community Sports Manager at Chesham's Leisure Centre, said the sport is a great way to keep fit.

He said: “Walking football allows both men and women of any age to take part – it's such an inclusive sport.

“The event was fantastic – it was a great opportunity to meet with other players from across the county and everyone had a lot of fun.

“The sport has great health benefits and it gets people active while they enjoy themselves.”

Walking football has the full support of the Football Association (FA) and a number of people came out to watch the footballers play.

Chesham Leisure Centre runs hour-long sessions on Thursdays at 9.30, for more information email Matthew.Harrington@gll.org.

GetBucks footage filmed by Grahame Larter.