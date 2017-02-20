The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A number of young talents were awarded trophies and certificates yesterday for their top-quality performances at this year's Chesham Arts Festival.

Celebrating its 41st year, the annual competition saw a range of people take to the stage to perform speech, music and dance acts throughout February.

Trophies and certificates were given to the finalists yesterday in Chesham's Elgiva Theatre by Town Mayor Noel Brown.

The youngest contestant to take part this year was just four-years-old, but a range of ages performed and it was a showcase for local and regional talent.

Acts included singing skills, musical talents from a group of recorders and, for Amersham's Heatherton House school, a record-breaking number of young public speakers.

Alan Bacon, Chairman of Chesham Arts Festival, has been taking part in the event for 17 years and said this year's standard was outstanding.

He said: “It's a fantastic celebration of local talent and the standard was very high indeed – everyone was very impressed with this year's performances.

“What is so good about Chesham Arts Festival is that it gives gifted young people the opportunity to perform in public and show off what they can do - it gives them confidence.

“This event really shows just how much talent there is in the area.”

This year's event was supported by Chess Valley Male Voice Choir, Amersham Rotary Club and Chesham Rotary Club and people from the surrounding areas took part.