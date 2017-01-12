Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents of Chesham are fighting against 'damaging' plans to convert a terrace house into flats.

An application, submitted to Chiltern District Council, shows plans to split 85 Vale Road into two flats, with a driveway outside for two cars.

However, as the Chesham road is made up of family houses with roadside parking, residents fear this will be damaging to the community.

Liz Cannon, 32, of Vale Road, is campaigning with local residents against the development.

She said: “We appreciate the need for more housing, but to put two flats in a terraced street is ridiculous.

“It would tear up one of the middle houses, which is an old-school family home, and that will change the dynamics of the road completely.”

Ms Cannon, who left London to find an affordable family home, said this could set a bad example for other developers.

She said: “There's no current policy at Chiltern Council about some of the issues we're raising – we're almost like a testbed.

“So if this plan goes through, it will set a damaging precedent for other developers to do this as well.”

As each property built must be accompanied with spaces for cars, a driveway will be built to accommodate the new tenants.

However, residents say they already have a problem parking and manoeuvring on the road without more cars clogging up the area.

In a letter to the council, one resident said: “Hopefully common sense will prevail as this will cause more congestion, ruin a potential family home and damage a community - with talk of people moving if this development is passed.”

Another wrote: “This is the start of an irreversible plague of bedsits and highly volatile parking issues.”

One resident said the plans would lead to resentment and anger, which may even escalate to vandalism and violence if approved, with another saying it would “fragment the tight-knit community of residents”.

A meeting to discuss the future of the plans is happening tonight at 6.30pm at Chiltern District Council, Amersham.