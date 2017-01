Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two teenage girls who went missing in High Wycombe have been found 'safe and well', according to Thames Valley Police.

Millie Pettifor, 14 and Sanice Fox, 15 hadn't been seen since Sunday night when they were together on Hawthorne Road.

Thames Valley Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal.