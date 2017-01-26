Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arrests have been made after a man was assaulted in Aylesbury and left with multiple fractures to his head.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, was walking in Bedwyn Walk at around 4 pm when he was attacked by a group of four males.

The incident, which happened on the 22 September, left the man suffering from a fractured eye socket, jaw and cheekbone.

He was treated at Stoke Mandeville Hospital following the assault but was later discharged.

The Thames Valley Police have now arrested a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man in connection with the incident.

They were arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and have been bailed until 5 March.