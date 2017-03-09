Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two TV personalities will be making an appearance at a Chesham school this month for an art fair.

Elaine Wells, from the Great Pottery Throw Down, and Gillian Wright, known as Jean Slater from BBC's Eastenders, will be attending Chiltern Hills Academy on Saturday 18 March.

Buckinghamshire based Elaine, who appeared on this year's televised contest, will be doing demonstrations of pottery making throughout the event – from 11am to 4pm.

Gillian Wright, who has starred in Eastenders since 2004, will be exhibiting her range of felt bags which carry the label “Handmade Between the Scenes”.

The popular actress will be raising money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society during the event.

Wendy Sanders, from Chiltern Hills Academy, said the event would have a wide range of artwork.

She said: “This is being organised by our PTA and will feature ceramics, jewellery, watercolour, felting, glass, hand pulled prints, embellished felt bags, textiles, lazer cuts, pencil work, paper sculptures and turned art.”

On top of this event, Chiltern Hills Academy, based on Chartridge Lane, will be hosting a careers exhibitions under the title “Your Futures” on March 22 from 6.30 till 8pm.

The school are welcoming students aged 11 to 18 and their parents from the Academy and other local schools to visit over 30 stands, representing a broad spectrum of career opportunities.

Representatives from universities, colleges, accountants, financial services, local government, the armed forces and engineering will be amongst a large number of industries taking part.

For more information on the events, click here. http://www.chilternhillsacademy.co.uk/