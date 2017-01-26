Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been made following the death of former Councillor and Chairman Francis Robinson, OBE.

Mr Robinson, 83, who represented a number of Buckinghamshire wards, died on Monday.

The much-loved councillor was elected to Buckinghamshire County Council in 1979 and served for 30 years representing the division of Great Missenden, Missenden Ridings and Penn, Coleshill and Holmer Green.

Valerie Letheren, current Chairman of the Council, said Mr Robinson was a massive part of the community.

She said: “It is a great sadness to have lost such a committed and much admired former colleague.

“Francis dedicated a great part of his life to serving the people of Buckinghamshire in his role as a local Councillor and Chairman and he will be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his wife Ann, his three children and their families.”

Mr Robinson dedicated a big part of his life to his local area – in 2010, he was made an Honorary Alderman of the county and held the position of Chairman of the Council twice, from 1993 to 1994 and again from 2008 to 2009.

During his time on the council, Francis also played a vital role in committees such as Social Services, Planning and Transport, Policy and Resources, Education and Development Control.

Another tribute for Mr Robinson was left by former County Councillor Mike Colston, who served from 2001 till 2013.

Mr Colston, who represented the Great Missenden ward, said: “He was such a fantastic man – a real old style gentleman.

“He was a great member of the community and of the council, he was a really nice man and just a natural gentleman.”