Potholes are the bane of many motorists and more than being unsightly, they can be dangerous for cars and especially dangerous for cyclists.

Last month GetBucks revealed that Fewer than 10% of pothole claims get a compensation payout .

Buckinghamshire County Council, who are responsible for repairing the public roads in the county, had budgeted £17.3 million for resurfacing of roads and pavements in this financial year, while Bucks to received and extra £500,000 cash boost to fix county's potholes .

The council have planned 297 resurfacing schemes by the end of March 2017, but some road users are dissatisfied with the conditions of the roads.

Motorist slams the county's roads as 'some of the worst in the country' - and compares it to the third world

Mark Shaw , Bucks County Council cabinet member for transport, said that 14,610 potholes were filled between April and November 2016.

He added: “I do understand residents’ concern over defects in our roads, and I’d dearly love to have the money to fix every defect right now.

“The reality is that our budget won’t stretch, and we’re having to make difficult decisions over which repairs to prioritise.

“The priority will always be to concentrate on areas most in need of repair and defects potentially affecting people's safety.

“Of course, our teams continue to monitor roads regularly but they can’t be everywhere at once, and we really appreciate it when public-spirited residents report defects they spot - whether that’s a pothole, a streetlight that’s out, or overgrown foliage causing an obstruction.”

If you see a pothole you can report it online here.