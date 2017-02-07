Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new collaboration between a children's charity and The Beacon School in Amersham has been putting the spotlight on the benefits of local partnerships.

The Theatre Shed, based in Chesham, raises the aspirations of local children, irrespective of their background or ability, by inviting them to a “wonderfully innovative, inspiring and inclusive theatre”.

Yesterday, the charity was awarded £4,000 from The Beacon, which has let the charity use its new Spinney Theatre for weekly theatre sessions since they formed a partnership six months ago.

George Jeffrey, chairman of The Theatre Shed, spoke of how much the money meant to them.

He said: “This fantastic donation means we can feel confident we will exist longer than six months down the line – and that rarely happens.

“We're so immensely grateful - it's important to us that we find the right partner to work with, someone who shares our views on the importance of inclusivity, diversity and realising the true potential of local children, regardless of their circumstances.

“We work with children who may struggle with expressing themselves, but performance gives them the confidence they need. Now, thanks to The Beacon, the kids have the chance to work with amazing resources that they've never had before.”

The Beacon, for boys aged four to 13, raised money for the charity at its Christmas Fair which will go, in part, to The Theatre Shed to cover their operating costs.

The charity works with a range of children of all ages, disabled and non-disabled; Viv Berry, the artistic director at the charity, said: “working with the school is bringing together people who might not have been together before – it's a phenomenal opportunity."

Will Phelps, headteacher at The Beacon, said working together with the charity has been rewarding.

“This partnership is good for everyone and it gives me a real sense of pride in our community,” Mr Phelps said.

“It's lovely to see young people working together with young people and I am very proud of the way our parents, pupils and staff have come together to support The Theatre Shed and its aims.”

For anyone who wants to get involved in The Theatre Shed, the charity is having an open day on February 21 and 22 at The Broadway Baptist Church, where people could get involved in their upcoming performance Wake Up Alice at Brighton Fringe Festival.

The charity also encourages volunteers to act as mentors in the sessions and they are looking for other people to volunteer a couple hours a week.

To find out more about The Theatre Shed, click here .