With Valentine's Day just around the corner, partners will soon be faced with finding a bunch of flowers that their other half will like.

As Tesco supermarkets sell just under one million flowers each year to loved-up customers, we went to their head florist for advice.

Michelle Buck, who grew up in Iver but now lives in George Green, gave us some top tips ahead of this year's special day.

Michelle, firstly, could you tell us what inspired you to get into floristry?

After deciding on a career change, I enrolled on an evening course at my local college and after two weeks I was completely hooked. I’ve always had a passion for flowers and design, but never really thought of it as a career choice. It wasn’t until after I had my children that I knew I wanted to do something that I enjoyed for a job. So I joined Tesco in 2015.

When do you start preparing the designs and ideas for Valentine's flowers?

Generally, I start to work on ideas a year in advance, so no sooner than Valentine's is over for one year, all the planning and designing begins again. We start with a review of the event and build on our learnings. I keep up to date with what is going on in the market, focus on up and coming trends and themes, I visit growers to see what new and exciting products we can offer our customers.

Why do you think Valentine's Day is such a special day to celebrate?

Whilst you should not limit yourself to expressing your love for your partner to just one day, Valentine's is that special day when you can go that extra mile to make that special someone feel important and loved, so whether it is a simple single rose or a stunning 100 rose bouquet to make sure you send that extra special something.

(Photo: Coventry Telegraph)

What is your favourite flower?

I have loads of favourites but David Austin Roses “Beatrice” teamed with beautiful foliage are very special to me because they were my wedding flowers.

For those who like flowers which are quirky or unique, what recommendation could you make?

If someone didn't want to buy roses, another romantic gesture would be to maybe use flowers from their wedding bouquet. Valentine's for me is not all about red, I like to use hot pinks teamed with rich purple and scented flowers is simply a must.

Are people moving away from the more traditional flowers, such as roses and carnations?

I don’t think people will every really fall out of love with roses and carnations they will always have their place. There is a trend to celebrate seasonal with customers buying into seasonal blooms when they are available. We are still continuing to see the vintage and just picked trend within wedding flowers.

(Photo: Birmingham Post and Mail)

What do you think is so nice about receiving flowers from your partner?

It’s the thought behind it that makes it special, the fact that they have taken the time to go and choose them with you in mind.

Finally, for those last-minute partners, when is the last point you should buy flowers?

It is always best to try and be organised to you can ensure you can acquire the perfect bouquet, however, if you have left it until the last minute you can order online at Tesco direct up until 5pm on the 13th to get next day delivery.

Michelle's top tips for keeping your flowers fresh this Valentine's Day

1. Check for freshness: Always check the water that the flowers are standing in, it must be fresh and not smelly or gungy. Check the leaves on the flowers and make sure they are not yellowing or wilting

2. Give them a trim: Once you have removed your flowers from the packaging remove lower leaves and recut stems with a sharp pair of scissors

3. Cut the stems: Cut your flower stems at a 45degree angle. This creates a larger surface area for the flowers to drink

4. Use a clean vase: Always make certain you clean your vases – dirty vases harbour bacteria, a simple wash in hot soapy water and a little bleach will eliminate the bacteria

(Photo: Surrey Advertiser)

5. Give them a nice home: Never leave your flowers in direct sunlight or in draughts

6. Keep away from fruit: Keep fresh flowers away from ripening fruit, it gives off a gas called ethylene and will cause your flowers to lose their longevity

7. Keep your head up: If your roses ‘neck’ or bend after a couple of days, they could have an airlock in the stem. Simply cut the stem and place into boiling water for about 30 seconds. Then recut the stem as the hot water will have damaged the ends and place into cold water. This should destroy the airlock and you should notice the heads lift after around 30 minute.

8. Avoiding stains: Try to remove lily stamens so they do not stain furniture or clothing. If you do manage to get lily pollen on your clothes do not rub it, simply take a piece of sticky tape and dab the pollen away