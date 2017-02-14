Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A large number of tech-savvy pupils impressed judges last week at the annual Rotary Technology Tournament in Chesham.

The competition, held at the Chiltern Hills Academy on February 10, saw ten teams of four taking part in the educational project organised by local Rotary Clubs.

Contestants from The Beacon School, Chesham Prep, Misbourne School and Chiltern Hills Academy had half a day to construct a working model of an interesting and useful piece of equipment.

The Foundation Category was won by Chesham Prep, who came both first and second, and Chiltern Hills Academy took home the prize in the Intermediate Category.

The competition was organised by Chesham, Amersham and Great Missenden's Rotary Clubs and prizes were presented by the Mayor of Chesham Noel Brown.

Les Lee, of the Rotary Club of Chesham, said the competition is a fantastic opportunity for children.

He said: “This is such an important subject to local young people - especially to help develop team building, communication, and organisational skills as well as the practical task.

"The teams need to have good communication skills, be well organised and able to show the stages of development of their task solution in a design portfolio."

The Technology Tournament was thought up by several Rotarians in 1996, including a Local Rotarian Derek Upcott. In 2010, the competition was accredited by the British Science Association to the CREST Discovery Awards.

The tournament, which is run all over the country, helps children from 11 to 17 years to develop a range of skills that they might not be taught in their curriculum.

Other teams are yet to take part in this year's task set by the Rotarians, so the details of the task are being kept secret until the competition has been completed nationally.