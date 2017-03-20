Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Talented youths in Buckinghamshire were commended last week at Chiltern District Council's Youth Awards.

The awards, which took place on Thursday 16 March, received a record-breaking number of nominations of children of all ages and skillsets.

Host for the evening, Chiltern District Council Cabinet Member for Community Councillor Graham Harris, told a packed audience that the standard and calibre of the nominations had been exceptional.

He said: “We are so fortunate to have so many talented, hard-working and aspirational youngsters within our communities.

“It's a privilege to have this occasion to celebrate achievements in different aspects of their lives.

“The future strength of our thriving towns and parishes rests with the next generation - and from what I've seen, it's in good hands.”

Special guests at the ceremony presented the awards, including MP Cheryl Gillan, Deputy Lieutenant for Buckinghamshire The Countess Howe and Chairman of the Chiltern District Council Mimi Harker OBE.

The ceremony, held at The King's Church, Amersham, opened with a display from Chiltern Cheetahs cheerleading group.

Winners at the Youth Awards 2017

Awards were presented in 10 categories – Environmental, Academic, Arts, Sports, Healthy Living, Special Achievement, Young Entrepreneur, Young Carer, Young Volunteer and the Chairman's Award.

Environmental Award: Our Lady's Catholic Primary School, Chesham Bois

Academic Achievement Award: Rafae Qazi, Amersham, and Scarlet O'Shea, Berkhamsted

Arts Award: Livvie Bennet, pupil at Misbourne School, Great Missenden

Sports Award: Max Whitley, Chesham

Healthy Living Award: Rebecca Atkins, student at Amersham and Wycombe College

Special Achievement Award: Louis Evans, Chalfont St Peter

Young Entrepreneur: Gemma Faulkner

Young Carer: Alex Ellerby, Chesham, and Edward Rourke, pupil at Misbourne School

Young Volunteer: Elliott Pearce, Chesham

Chairman's Award: Aarushi Bahl, Chesham

Runners-up at the Youth Awards 2017