Bright young students will show off their entrepreneurial skills next month when they bring their new businesses to Chesham Market.

Amersham & Wycombe College's students on the Peter Jones Enterprise Academy (PJEA) course will be selling their unique products which they developed themselves.

From skateboarder jewellery to fitness CDs, the local young entrepreneurs are hoping people will come down to the market on March 8 to see their diverse range of products.

Course leader Caroline Bartholonew is excited about this exciting opportunity for the students.

“It's important for us to get out from behind closed doors and show the local community first what our young entrepreneurs are working on,” she said.

“The feedback they get from Chesham Market will really help them develop their products and ideas.”

Rochelle Cross, 16, of Chesham, is hoping the range of motivational CDs and DVDs she developed at the college will prove popular with the town's residents.

She said: “Coming to Chesham Market with a new product is a great way to test the public's response. I'll be offering something they don't have at the market, so I hope it'll be of interest.”

On top of Rochelle's product, another student Gemma Faulkner, 16, will be selling handmade hair accessories and Harry McCarthy, 17, will be selling fairy lights for kids and homes.

Sam Judd, 17, of Amersham, said the PJEA course was a life-changing decision for him after he studied his GCSEs at Chesham Grammar school.

He said: “I needed a change, I didn't want to go into the sixth form.

“I wanted to study business and I especially liked the sound of the Peter Jones Enterprise Academy course, it sounded cool – to have your own business idea, which you could grow whilst also studying the theory of business.”

On top of selling their products, their stall will offer the chance for market-goers to learn more about the PJEA course at Amersham & Wycombe College.