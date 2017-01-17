Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michelin-starred Atul Kochhar opened the doors of his new Amersham restaurant on Sunday.

Based at The Crown Inn, the restaurant is Kochhar's first restaurant focused on British cuisine.

The opening of Hawkyns , which gives traditional British food a contemporary twist, saw the restaurant at full capacity.

Head chef Ross Bott, who has previously worked at The Compleat Angler, said the launch on Sunday was brilliant.

He said: “It was busy – but everything went smoothly and everyone really enjoyed it!

“We had a lot of local people come to the grand opening, one of them being Mimi Harker.”

Bott, who is renowned for his modern adaptations of classical dishes, dreamt up the menu himself.

The experienced chef spoke of his menu choices and the reasons behind them.

He said: “Trying to do Indian and English cuisine in a mix is quite hard.

“What I tried to do was use certain elements that chef Atul uses in his restaurant and incorporate it into a modern British twist.

“I'm excited to be bringing something new to Amersham – I'm looking forward to the year ahead.”

Dishes at the restaurant include Tamarind Duck with Salt Baked Celeriac, a spiced Chicken Tikka Pie and Hawkyns Fish & Chips with a contemporary spin.

Reservations for Hawkyns can be made here.