Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The presenter of the hit TV show Storage Hunters has been sharing his secret to success with the young people of Amersham.

Sean Kelly, the brains behind the show, gave a presentation about entrepreneurship to 50 students at Amersham College on Wednesday.

Among other tips, Sean said failures are vital because they show you are doing things people don't have the guts to do.

He added: “Learn from your mistakes, pay for the best advice you can get, set your personal goals – the things you really want, and always research your project well.”

The star of the show, which is based around auctioning for abandoned storage units, also gave an inspirational speech for students at Wycombe College.

Sean told students that he began his entrepreneurial journey after he left the army and realised he needed to earn a living.

After splashing his cash on some T-shirts to sell, he returned three days later with a $3,500 profit.

His sale skills saw him pursue a career in the industry and several years later he was running his own newspaper business.

However, Sean had set his sights on getting into TV and, after coming up with the Storage Hunters concept, he sold his idea to an American TV network.

When asked about the TV program, one student asked if he had ever found anything illegal or stolen in a container once opened.

Sean replied one buyer discovered 24kg of cocaine stashed away, but instead of informing the police he tried to offload it – the contestant is now serving a lengthy time behind bars.