A local musician who was killed in an alleged hit-and-run this week has had tributes pouring in on social media.

Now, a video has emerged of the victim, 28-year-old David D Pickup, recording a song before he died.

The song is free to download but all proceeds the song makes will go to the victim's family.

The Facebook user who posted the video declared it David's best performance and said the singer was a rare talent.

He said: “Dave was a good friend of mine and an extremely talented singer.

“Dave, we all miss you so much mate.”

(Photo: Lisa Roberts Photography)

Another tribute was left by Lisa Roberts, who said the singer well-loved.

She said: "David was a guy you only had to meet once, but left an imprint on your heart forever."

Mr Pickup, who was named locally, was cycling in Hicks Farm Rise at around 11.40pm January 16 when he was hit.

Since Monday, two men have been arrested in connection with the incident but they were later bailed until March.

(Photo: Lisa Roberts Photography)

A memorial gig will be held for David Pickup at 7pm on 4 March at the Phoenix bar High Wycombe, where a number of artists will be performing in his memory.