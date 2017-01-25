Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters were faced with chaos this morning after a crash involving six cars happened on the M40.

Severe traffic was reported London bound between junction five A40, Stokenchurch, and junction 4 A404/A410 - with the roads in Wycombe also congested.

Queuing traffic and long delays were reported as congestion built up all the way to junction six, Watlington.

Following the six-vehicle crash, one of the three lanes was closed but it has now been reopened.

BBC Travel has suggested the traffic is still severe and slow-moving.