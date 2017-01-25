Commuters were faced with chaos this morning after a crash involving six cars happened on the M40.
Severe traffic was reported London bound between junction five A40, Stokenchurch, and junction 4 A404/A410 - with the roads in Wycombe also congested.
Queuing traffic and long delays were reported as congestion built up all the way to junction six, Watlington.
Following the six-vehicle crash, one of the three lanes was closed but it has now been reopened.
BBC Travel has suggested the traffic is still severe and slow-moving.