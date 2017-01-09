Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sherlock fans in High Wycombe were thrown into a frenzy after watching last night's episode.

The Lying Detective, which aired on BBC, saw Sherlock and Dr Watson mentioning the Buckinghamshire town several times.

Dr Watson said to Holmes: “Do you go for a discreet Harvester sometimes? Is there a night of passion in High Wycombe?”

This was followed by: “Just text her back... Because High Wycombe is better than you are currently equipped to understand.”

To which the detective, who is back on our screens for the fourth series, replied: “I once caught a triple poisoner in High Wycombe.”

The name-dropping of the Buckinghamshire town saw a number of people take to Twitter to express their excitement.

One user commented: “Three High Wycombe mentions on Sherlock???? #blessed.”

Another suggested the town could use the mention to their advantage: “If 'High Wycombe is better than you are currently equipped to understand' isn't their new tourist slogan, they're missing a trick."

The third and final episode of the series, modelled on Arthur Conan Doyle's stories, is entitled 'The Final Problem' and will air on Sunday night.