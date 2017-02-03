Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seven top-quality restaurant in Buckinghamshire and neighbouring counties feature in this year's The Sunday Times Top 100 Restaurants supplement.

Tom Kerridge's award-winning restaurant, The Hand & Flowers, in Marlow is joined The Pointer, in Brill, as the two Buckinghamshire representatives on the list for 2017.

Berkshire's The Fat Duck, a restaurant which offers what “unmediated genius tastes like”, was recognised alongside The Pot Kiln in Frilsham, which specialises in game, including wild deer hunted by owner Mink Robinson.

However, Oxfordshire received most recognition this year by having three restaurants included.

These restaurants were Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, which is praised for its “kitchen wizardry”, the Old Parsonage in Oxford and The Feathered Nest Country Inn in Nether Westcote.

Buckinghamshire's The Pointer has served ale for 500 years and now offers dishes such as Pointer Farm longhorn sirloin and brisket, with alliums, blue Hewitt mushrooms and lovage.

Richard Smith, the manager at The Pointer, was thrilled to be regarded as one of the two best restaurants in Buckinghamshire.

He said: “We're all very excited, it's such a great accolade for our restaurant.

“It's all down to the hard work from the team here at The Pointer and the fact that we're included is a reflection of the dedication put in by the chefs and the staff.

“Our restaurant focuses on sourcing great food from our local area and we provide plate-to-plate dining in a great location.”

The Sunday Times Top 100 Restaurants, which is judged by restaurateurs Jamie Oliver, Antonio Carluccio and Nick Jones, is released on February 5 and will reveal the eight regional winners and the overall best restaurant in the UK.

Editor of supplement, Laurel Ives, said the list exemplifies the paper’s rich heritage and commitment to investing unique and unrivalled content.

She said: “The judging panel is made up of some of the most experienced and knowledgeable people in the industry, from chefs and owners to our own expert writers.

“The judges have picked out the very best establishments that the UK’s impressive culinary scene has to offer.

“Alongside the definitive list of Britain’s best places to eat, TheTop 100 Restaurants features interviews with top chefs to make the list, a look at the latest dining out trends, and 'Cook It Yourself' recipes showing readers how to recreate popular dishes at home.”