Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Senior Nurse in Buckinghamshire has been shortlisted for a prestigious international award for her work in the health care industry.

Sharon Fairclough, Head of Psychotherapeutic Care Services at South Bucks Hospice, could receive the award for her outstanding and revolutionary approach to brain tumour support.

The International Journal of Palliative Nursing (IJPN) Awards will take place on March 24th and Sharon, who established the Brain Tumour Support Group in 2011, has been nominated for the Multidisciplinary Teamwork Award.

The support group meets at South Bucks Hospice and patients and their carers meet for breakfast and take part in discussions and a variety of activities.

This approach to supporting patients living with a brain tumour is unique as it includes professionals from a hospital, hospice, nursing, counselling and art therapy background.

Together, the team supports patients as they undergo rigorous treatments and learn how to live with their diagnosis while making the most of living in the moment.

Sharon said: “I feel extremely grateful to have been nominated for the IJPN Award.

“The Brain Tumour Support Group makes a real difference to the day-to-day lives of our patients, and it would not be possible without our team of professionals and the support of our CEO.”

Jo Woolf, CEO of the Hospice, explained that the success of the Brain Tumour Support Group has been down to Sharon's professionalism and skill.

She said: “Sharon’s innovate approach acts as a cutting-edge development in brain tumour support, an approach in which leading centres throughout the country are not yet doing.

“It has been my privilege to ensure that Sharon has received all the support necessary to bring this project to life. As a result of Sharon’s networking with other healthcare professionals, the group is widely recognised in the community and is always well attended.

“We have seen from patient satisfaction surveys that this service is delivered to a very professional standard.”