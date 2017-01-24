Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scots in Amersham raised their glasses to their national heritage on Saturday to celebrate this year's Burns Night.

A dinner, held on Saturday evening, saw 85 members of the Amersham and District Scottish Association enjoying the festivities at Harewood Downs Golf Club.

Kitted out in his best kilt, the Association's honorary piper, Alan Rouse, played the guests into the function and also piped in the haggis.

Anne Wright, assistant secretary at the Association and whose parents were founding members, said Saturday's dinner party went without fault.

She said: “It was a brilliant night and a great success – one of the best that we have ever had.

“It's a really great way to get together and unite the Scottish community in the area.

“Our dinners help you develop friendships and it's a fantastic way of keeping Scottish traditions alive.”

The Toast to the Immortal Memory of Robert Burns was proposed by David Cunningham, who focused on Burns's life in a historical context, his political views and his place in Scottish society of the time.

Burns’ humorous poem To a Louse was read by Linda Peplow, assisted by Norma Jenns, and the evening closed with renditions of the Star of Rabbie Burns and the traditional Auld Lang Syne.

On top of the Burns Night dinners, they run St Andrew dinner dances, ceilidhs, golf days and many other Scottish themed events, including a weekly Scottish country dancing group.

The association, launched in 1946, also regularly donates to Scottish charities, such as ScotsCare and local charities, such as Scannappeal.

Any Scots in the district who are interested in finding out more and joining should contact the secretary, at amershamscots@hotmail.co.uk.