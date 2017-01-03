Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sainsbury's is recalling its own brand ready salted crisps due to fears people might have an allergic reaction when eating them.

The crisps, which are sold in multi-bags of six packets, may contain milk which was not included on the ingredient list.

If you have bought them and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not eat them.

Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

The supermarket is contacting relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall to help spread the word.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

The recall warning was issued on The Food Standards Agency website, it said: "Sainsbury’s is recalling its six-pack multi-bags of Sainsbury’s Ready Salted Crisps (25g) because they contain milk which is not declared within the ingredients list.

“This means the product is a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.”