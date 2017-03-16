Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

RSPCA staff and volunteers in Buckinghamshire are desperately trying to find the paw-fect home for a one-eyed dog who is their loneliest pooch.

Tyson, who has been waiting for a home for 295 days and even has a small fan club online, is still searching for a Bucks owner.

As the five-year-old rottweiler-cross approaches his 300-day milestone, staff are doing all they can to find him a home to call his own.

Paula Flitney, deputy manager at RSPCA Blackberry Farm, where Tyson is currently living, hopes Tyson will be taken in soon.

“Poor Tyson is now officially our longest stay dog," she said.

“We really can’t understand why he continues to be overlooked as he’s such a wonderful boy - how many dogs could pull off the pirate look!”

Tyson ended up in RSPCA care in May last year after a cat scratched his eye; he needed treatment and, sadly, had to have the eye removed.

However, the five-year-old dog has bounced back and hasn't let a missing eye slow him down!

“He is such a sweetheart and will make a brilliant companion for the right person,” Paula added.

“Tyson loves a cuddle and is quite happy plodding around the field and going for a calm walk. He is happy to be left on his own for short periods and could live with older children and with a calm female dog, but can’t live with cats.

“Tyson is a lovely dog who is very special to everyone at the centre. He’s been waiting far too long for a home.”

If you think you could offer Tyson a home, please visit the website or contact Blackberry Farm on 0300 123 0752.