The legacy of a renowned Bucks author is to be celebrated by a group of Chesham printmakers next month.

Bodenpress printmakers, based at a small studio in Chesham, will honour Berkhampstead-born Graham Greene – regarded by some to have been one of the greatest writers of the 20th century.

The literary-themed exhibition will be held at The Upstairs Gallery in Berkhampstead; each participating artist will read a Graham Greene novel and interpret it using any printmaking medium in their own artistic style.

The 'Our Journey' exhibition, open from March 14 to 25, will include a range of original prints made using many different styles, using both traditional and contemporary methods.

Helen Boden, of Bodenpress, said the exhibition was an exciting new experience for the printmakers.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for all the artists involved,” Helen said.

“It's exciting to have a local subject that we're all interested in – it's uniting us all under one theme that incorporates the county we live in.

“It's taking all the artists on exciting new journeys, exploring ideas and visiting locations. It's really challenging as we have never had an exhibition with a theme before!”

Graham Greene, who was born in 1904, produced numerous novels, including The Third Man, Our Man in Havana and The End of the Affair – which ranks 71st in The Guardian's 100 best novels.

In the early 1900s, Greene attended Berkhampstead School – where his father had worked as a headmaster; around a century later, the current principal will open the literary-themed exhibition on March 13.

The work at The Upstairs Gallery will be shown as a 'triptych', showing three interpretations from the book in handmade frames – the prints will be signed, titled and numbered.

To celebrate the project, Helen is having the work reproduced into a catalogue and a selection placed into a limited edition artist book box, which could go on loan to libraries, schools and galleries.

For more information about the 'Our Journey' exhibition, click here.