Prestwood village united last week to raise money and funds for International Childhood Cancer Day on February 15.

The campaign, led by Prestwood charity The Thomas Ball Children's Cancer Fund, gained the support of local businesses such as Sainsbury's, the Co-ops, Zoran's the Bakery and The Chequers Tree.

The businesses are collecting donations for the charity by asking their customers to guess the name of their teddy bears until the event and the winners will be announced the following day.

Another supporter of the charity was Prestwood Infant and Junior schools, who ran their annual “Caps 4 Kids” campaign last Friday, which let pupils wear hats to school in exchange for a small donation.

Elaine Ball, a chairperson of The Thomas Ball Children's Cancer Fund, said this annual event brings the community together for a fantastic cause.

“It's an international act of unity to raise awareness of childhood cancer,” Elaine said.

“The hope is that one day we will find a cure, but in the meantime, we are campaigning so every child, no matter where they live in the world, should receive the best available treatment.

“The money donated from this event will be used to further childhood cancer research. It's brilliant that the local organisations have been so supportive and guessing the name of the teddy bears will be something for the kids to do in half term next week.”

The Thomas Ball Children's Cancer Fund was set up in 1999 after young Prestwood resident Thomas Ball, then aged nine, completed 21 months of treatment for neuroblastoma – a very aggressive childhood cancer.

Thomas went to the Prestwood schools as he grew up and was a huge part of the community until he died in June 2003, at just 14 years old. Now, the annual events raise money for the charity which is named in his memory.

Other businesses supporting the charity with teddy bears are Susan Collier Opticians, JNP Estate Agents and Prestwood Cobblers and Dry Cleaners. High-Quality Lighting in High Wycombe also offered their support.

A coffee morning is being held on Wednesday 15 February, between 10 am and midday at Missenden Abbey, to support the charity in their efforts. The event is free of charge but donations towards the campaign are welcomed.

Donations can also be made by texting ICCD17 to 70070, followed by one of the compatible amounts - £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10.