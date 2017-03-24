Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Thames Valley Police officer has been imprisoned for one year after he pleading guilty to five counts of possessing child abuse images.

Leigh Morris, 31, was sentenced to five offences at Luton Crown Court – three counts of making indecent photographs/pseudo-photographs of children, one of possessing extreme pornographic images and one of possessing prohibited images of children.

The five charges followed the inspection of Morris's computer and mobile phone found at his home after he was arrested on July 7 last year.

Morris had been a Police Constable based n Milton Keynes, but he was dismissed from duty on February 28 this year as the matters amounted to gross misconduct.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell condemned the former officer's actions and said it undermined confidence in the police service.

He said: “Morris committed serious criminal offences in that he was found to be in possession of indecent images of children, including Category A images - the suffering experienced by the victims of abuse shown in these images cannot be quantified.

“Thames Valley Police makes every effort to disrupt those who commit these offences to ensure they go through the criminal justice process to face the consequences of their actions and to no longer cause suffering.

“I am always deeply disappointed to hear of a criminal offence being committed by a police officer. This undermines the confidence that members of the public should rightly have in the police service and therefore he was dismissed from the Force without notice following a special case misconduct hearing.”

He was charged in connection with the offences earlier this year on January 11, in a case formulated by the Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT) and the High Tech Crime Unit.

A spokesperson from the NSPCC also commented on Morris's actions and said: “By downloading these horrific images Morris has betrayed a position of trust and helped to sustain a vile market in child sexual abuse.

“Behind every image is a young, vulnerable victim who will need support to rebuild their lives. While Morris has been brought to justice, technology platforms must do more to keep children safe.

“They must realise that they are used to distribute online child sexual abuse images and make a serious commitment to tackling the problem.”

Anyone with concerns about a child can call Childline on 0808 800 5000 and children can call 0800 1111.