Police are appealing for information after a man was robbed by knife-wielding thugs in Chesham this weekend.

At around 8.30pm on Sunday, a man got out of his car and was then struck with either a drinks bottle or can on the back of his head.

Whilst one of the thieves got into the victim's car and tried to get the keys out of the ignition, the other threatened the victim with a knife.

The two men then drove off in the direction of Upper Belmont Road.

The offenders were described to have been similar in appearance - around 5ft 7ins, in their early 20s and wearing dark hoodies.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jagdip Sekhon of Taplow Local CID has made an appeal for information.

He said: “I would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

“Anyone who recognises the description of the two men should get in touch via the Thames Valley enquiry centre on 101.”

Anonymous calls can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.