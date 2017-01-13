Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new gym in Wooburn Green is hoping to help Bucks residents tighten their post-Christmas tums.

Lemon Studios, on The Green, will offer result-based personal training within a four-month period and provides photo shoots to show the results.

Physiotherapists will work with customers to establish any weaknesses, such as lower-back issues, so they can start from the basics and rebuild strength.

Sam Shaw, 25, of Chalfont St Peter, set up the company three years ago and has trained celebrities such as Strictly Come Dancing's Tess Daly.

The trainer, who was once bullied for his 16-stone weight, recently won the national fitness competition Pure Elite and now lives by the phrase 'practice what you preach'.

Speaking about the grand opening this Saturday, Sam said: “We've got food, champagne, healthy eating seminars, supercars and balloons to let go.

“It'll be a really nice opportunity to bring the community together and meet local people.”

The grand opening, from 1-3pm, will also give guests the chance to chat to personal trainers and find out what the studio can offer them.

The one-to-one training sessions, which will include a bespoke diet and training plan, are being offered to new customers at a discounted price.

Other services provided include check-in calls every two weeks, email support, supplementation advice and nutrition tweaks.

Sam said he and the Lemon Studios trainers make sure they devote themselves to their customers.

He said: “We want to give away our knowledge and help people change the aspects of their lives they want to change.

“The trainers teach healthy eating seminars – we run them to give away information so we can help people in any way possible.”