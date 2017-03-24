Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Amersham pub is open for business once more with a brand-new look, seasonal menu and even an extensive gin collection.

The Elephant and Castle pub, on High Street, has unveiled its refurbishments – which take inspiration from original features updated with a modern touch.

The long-awaited reopening means Amersham residents can enjoy the pub's extensive menu, which includes stacked burgers, hand-stretched pizzas and classic pub mains.

The new design also includes an illuminated beer garden and where Bucks residents can try a vast collection of cask ales and keg beers – including Sambrook's Wandle and local Pure UBU amber ale.

A spokesperson for Elephant and Castle said: “Step off the high street and into a cosy pub, filled with comforting textures and colours.

“Mixed hue woods have been used throughout with low beamed ceilings, original feature banquettes and family-style round tables.

“Details come in the form of retro-style fringed lampshades, plush cushions and fresh planters. Relaxed catch-ups are best enjoyed in the glass-topped conservatory, which can be privately booked for special events.”

Included on the pub's new seasonal menu are sharing plates such as honey and balsamic chorizo bites, crispy fried mac and cheese and sweet chilli halloumi.

Pub food includes venison, chargrilled burgers and pizzas topped with smoked salmon, aubergine and artichoke or cracking porchetta.

