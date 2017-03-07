Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The number of elderly people involved in crimes in Bucks has skyrocketed since 2014 - with an increase of 81% in some parts of the county.

Figures, provided by Thames Valley Police, show a dramatic rise in a number of crimes involving a person aged 65 or over with ‘offender’ or ‘suspect’ status - crimes including drug trafficking, rape and arson.

In the county’s Local Police Authorities, there has been an 81% increase in elderly people involved in crimes in Aylesbury Vale, a 62% increase in Chiltern and South Bucks and a 16% increase in Wycombe.

On top of these figures, the rape figures have quadrupled and the amount of other sexual offences have jumped from 11 committed in 2014 to 25 last year.

In 2016, there were 190 crimes committed which involved an over 65-year-old and 23 of those were committed by offenders or suspects aged between 80 and 100.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police, said they are committed to tackling crime in the area.

He said: “Thames Valley Police treats all reports of crime extremely seriously and encourages anyone who has been the victim of a crime, or who has witnessed one, to contact us.

“Crime levels in the Thames Valley remain low, with public confidence and victim satisfaction high.

“The Force works to arrest, charge and secure prosecutions against all offenders, regardless of age, whenever it is in the public interest to do so.”

The figures, acquired by the Bucks Examiner, show that crimes involving violence with injury have more than doubled in the past two years, a jump from 17 in 2014 to 44 in 2016.

On top of this, crimes involving violence without injury have jumped from 36 to 49 in two years.

Kitty Norwell, fundraising and communications officer at Age UK, suggested one factor which may have contributed towards the rising numbers may be population increase.

She said: “As stated in the Buckinghamshire Population Projections, the greatest percentage increase in population will be in the older people’s population – 38.7%.

“This will be most pronounced in Aylesbury Vale, as there's a projected 56.8% increase in older people.”