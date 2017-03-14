Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A series of new parking restrictions in Chesham, Great Missenden and Ashley Green have been proposed by Buckinghamshire County Council.

The changes to the roads range from adding a number of double yellow lines, to introducing a series of no waiting zones to the Bucks towns.

The plans, on which Bucks residents can have their say until March 31, would see sections of double yellow lines in place at the junction of Snowhill Cottages, Ashley Green.

In Chesham, a no waiting zone could be introduced from Monday to Saturday 8am till 6pm; the 13 roads affected include Waterside, Cartridge Lane and Berkhampstead Road.

On top of this, permit-only parking could be introduced on 16 roads in Chesham, from Monday to Friday 8am till 6pm, which would affect roads like Albert Road, Queens Road and Upper Meadow.

The plans also hope to extend the existing taxi stands in High Street and The Broadway in Chesham and would also introduce double yellow lines on 16 roads.

Great Missenden could also be affected by the proposals, as sections of double yellow lines at junctions would be introduced and a change in operational hours of the Misbourne Estate parking zone would be revised.

The proposals, put up on the Bucks County Council website, said restrictions near junctions would “improve visibility for the safe passage of vehicles and pedestrians”.

After the closing date of March 31, an update of responses and progress will be made available on the website around six to eight weeks after.

