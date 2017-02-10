Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

PLANS to screen film favourites at unique locations across Bucks have proved so popular extra dates have been added.

Organisers of The Chiltern's Vintage Cinema have been so overwhelmed by the support for the project, which includes a screening of The Exorcist at the Hellfire Caves, they have released further dates for some of the films and even attracted the attention of the BBC. The broadcaster has said it will be filming at two of the opening nights.

Due to the phenomenal demand The Goonies will now also be shown on March 23 at the Hellfire Caves and an additional date for Four Weddings and a Funeral has been added for April 12 at The Kings Chapel.

“This is amazing exposure for both The Chiltern's Vintage Cinema and the Chilterns themselves,” says co-founder Darren Henderson, after hearing the BBC will film at the Kings Chapel, Old Amersham, and at the Wycombe's Hell-Fire Caves on March 20.

His wife and other co-founder, Deborah Henderson added: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the media and public support whilst ticket sales have been strong. However, there are plenty of tickets left for screenings.”

On March 16, the pair are launching the cinema and will show modern classics and latest releases in unusual places across the region, such as Batman and The Shining in the Wycombe caves.

With real in-house bats, dark underground tunnels and tales of haunted caves, the screenings at the caves are guaranteed to freak out any customer across the five nights.

The screening of Paddington, at Bucks Railway Centre, will have audiences welcomed by the bear and offered a marmalade sandwich, before watching the film between two vintage trains.

Four Weddings and a Funeral will be shown at Kings Chapel in Amersham – one of the locations where it was filmed – and Night at the Museum at the Natural History Museum in Tring.

After the successful start to the pop-up cinema, local partners have been announced as Campfire Gin, in Tring, Oliphand & Pomeroy, in Twyford, The Frost Partnership, in The Chilterns, and Jacs, of Amersham.

For tickets or for more information, click here .