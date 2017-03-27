Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A missing teenager from Marlow has been found safe, Thames Valley Police has confirmed today.

Police launched a search to help trace the missing girl, Leah Fox, who was missing since Friday (March 24).

Leah, aged 16, was seen on Friday (March 24) in Bobmore Lane, Marlow, and was not seen all weekend.

On Monday (March 27), police confirmed that she has now returned home safely.

The teenager was known to have taken a bag with her before going missing, police said in an appeal to trace her.

Over the weekend, High Wycombe-based Inspector Lee Barnham, who led the search, said: “We are increasingly concerned for Leah’s welfare.

"We need her to contact us and we would urge her or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact us as matter of urgency.”

On Monday police said: "Leah Fox, aged 16, has now been found safe and well.

"Thank you to the media and the public for sharing the appeal."