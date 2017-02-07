Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The teenage boy who went missing in Buckinghamshire has been found, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

Ben Thomas, a 15-year-old from Stokenchurch, was located safe and well yesterday.

The search for the boy, who suffers from autism, started after he was last seen on Monday January 30 on Oxford Road, Stokenchurch.

After he was reported missing , local people joined the Oxford Search and Rescue team and the Berkshire Search and Rescue team to help find the missing teen.

On Saturday, Thames Valley Police Police clarified on Facebook that the search for Ben is not connected to the discovery of human remains at a roundabout on the A404.

Thames Valley Police has extended their thanks to all the local people who helped in the search for Ben.