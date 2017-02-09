Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar from Milton Keynes has been sentenced to five years and two months in prison for breaking into the house of a retired man.

Shane Patrick Costello, 28, pleaded guilty to burglary at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday after he broke into the house on Underwood Place, Oldbrook, on August 9.

After going to investigate noises coming from the spare bedroom, the retired homeowner came face-to-face with Costello.

Costello then said to the homeowner words to the effect of “I'm not supposed to be here am I” before he jumped out of the first-floor window.

He was found shortly after hiding in a bush by a police dog, and had sustained two fractured ankles from the fall. The victim was not injured.

At the time Costello was out on licence and was taking part in a voluntary tag scheme; when checked, his tag showed that he had been inside the property at the time of the offence.

Detective Constable Sarah Clement from Milton Keynes Local CID was happy with the sentencing.

She said: “Costello showed no respect for the victim when he entered his home, despite already being on a tagging scheme to prevent further offending.

“Although nothing was stolen and the victim was not injured, he was understandably shaken by the whole incident. Costello will now no longer be able to offend within our communities.”

Costello, of no fixed abode, was charged and remanded in custody on August 31 last year.