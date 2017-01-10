Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former England Rugby captain Mike Tindall MBE is coming to Buckinghamshire to raise money for a local charity.

The star player, who was part of the 2003 World Cup-winning squad, will take part in a Q&A session for Scannappeal on February 9.

The charity, based in Amersham, provides top-quality medical equipment for Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust hospitals.

Tindall is raising money their Cancer Fighting Fund Appeal – which aims to raise £130,000 for equipment to treat patients with prostate, kidney and bladder cancers.

Lisa Trivett, Scannappeal director, was excited about the evening.

She said: “This will be a fascinating, entertaining, no-holds-barred evening for rugby fans and non-lovers of the game alike.

“There will be an opportunity for the audience to ask their own questions about his life and career.”

Tindall, a former contestant on ITV's The Jump, could even be answering questions about his mother-in-law – Princess Anne.

The event will be held at 7pm at Adam's Park, High Wycombe, which is the previous home of the London Wasps.

Tickets are £25 and are available from the scannappeal website or by calling 01494 734161.