Twice Michelin-starred Atul Kochhar has announced the celebrity lineup for his 2017 Chef Season.

Once a month, Bucks diners will be able to experience a collaborative six-course Tasting Menu created by Kochhar and some of the most celebrated names in the culinary world.

The events, which will be hosted at Sindhu, in Marlow, and Indian Essence, in Pettswood, will see each chef presenting three dishes alongside three that Chef Kochhar prepares.

Commenting on the specially curated season, Chef Kochhar, who recently opened Hawkyns in Amersham, said: “I am excited to welcome such a variety of talented chefs.

“The mix of skill, passion and creativity is outstanding. Here are chefs who, like me, promote and encourage seasonal British ingredients as well as Indian, Italian and South Asian.

“It's important for me to adapt and adopt – cultures, cuisines, ingredient, everything. To bring diverse cultures closer, this is what food is about and these chefs understand and demonstrate these same important principles. So let's get cooking!”

Winner of The Great British Menu in 2011, Chef Aktar Islam, will be bringing his distinctive style and exotic flavours to Sindhu Restaurant on February 21.

Aktar's passion for creating modern South Asian cuisine has ensured his meteoric rise as one of the most talented chefs in the UK.

Chef Ping Coombes, the winner of MasterChef in 2014, has risen to fame in the food industry and will be showcasing her Malaysian food and techniques at Sindhu on the March 15 and 16.

Ping said: “I want to continue to learn more new skills and techniques, adapting them to East Asian cooking, and to introduce the UK to more Malaysian flavours.”

The MasterChef winner in 2016, Jane Devonshire, will be cooking up a storm at Sindhu on April 26 with her fuss-free recipes and delicious meals for the home cook.

She said: “Food is an absolutely solid and integral part of my family life, both growing up and now.

“It represents so much more than me than just food; it's family and friends – the best times are always when good food, family and friends surround you.”

Michelin-starred chef, Dominic Chapman of The Beehive in White Waltham, uses traditional cooking methods to create seasonal dishes and champion local ingredients – he will be at Sindhu on March 9.

Finally, chef, restaurateur, author and TV personality Cyrus Todiwala will be bringing his traditional Indian culinary techniques and flavours to Sindhu on June 29.

The star chef said: “I always think to myself 'How can I do something different this time?'

“That's how you can create something completely out of the ordinary – the best inspiration comes from trying new things.”

Future dates and chefs will be announced soon. For more information go to www.sindhurestaurant.co.uk and www.indianessence.co.uk.