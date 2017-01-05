Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Michelin-starred chef Atul Kochhar is bringing his award-winning food to Amersham High Street this month.

Hawkyns, which will open at The Crown Inn on January 15, will be Kochhar's first restaurant focused on British cuisine.

The star chef will give traditional cuisine a contemporary twist and combine British classics with aspects of his own culinary heritage.

The restaurateur and television personality said he was looking forward to opening the Amersham restaurant.

Kochhar said: “I'm incredibly excited about the opening of Hawkyns.

“This is going to be my first restaurant offering a modern approach to traditional British cuisine.

“It's something I've always wanted to do.”

The restaurant's name is inspired by Sir William Hawkins, of the English East India Company, who commanded the first company ship to anchor in India in 1608.

The unique menu has been designed to champion locally sourced and seasonal produce.

A spokesman for Old Amersham Hotels is looking forward to working with the top-quality chef.

He said: “We are delighted that Atul has agreed to partner with us at The Crown Inn.

“It is going to be a very exciting time for us all and we know our guests will be delighted.”

The restaurant has named Ross Bott the head chef, who brings with him a wealth of knowledge after working at Atul's Michelin star restaurant, Benares.

Bott, renowned as the 'master of spices', has a passion for modern adaptations of classical dishes and has dreamt up the menu's culinary creations.

Dishes will include Tamarind Duck with Salt Baked Celeriac, a subtly spiced Chicken Tikka Pie and Hawkyns Fish & Chips with a contemporary spin.

The Crown, a former Elizabethan coaching inn, will accommodate 50 guests in the Hawkyns restaurant and 15 guests in the bar area.

Reservations for Hawkyns can be made at www.hawkynsrestaurant.co.uk.