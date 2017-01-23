Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men have been given prison sentences after they conspired to commit a robbery in Chesham.

Nasarat Mahmood, 35, Sajid Mahmood, 33, and Azhar Hussain, 33, assaulted a man in William Moulder Court in April 2015.

The offenders, all from Chesham, lured in their victim by placing a fictitious order from a takeaway restaurant and assaulted the man when he arrived.

The victim, also from Chesham, had his money stolen and suffered swelling and bruising to his face.

He also lost a number of teeth and was treated at John Radcliffe hospital before being discharged.

Nasarat Mahmood and Azhar Hussain were each given a four-year prison sentence and Sajid Mahmood was given three years and 13 days’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer Detective Sargent Richard Bazeley, based in Amersham, was pleased with the sentencing.

He said: “This serious offence was one that involved planning and severe force being used to cause nasty injuries to the victim.

“I know this offence caused a lot of disquiet in the community of Chesham. I hope that these convictions demonstrate that the Thames Valley Police will not tolerate these types of offences and that our detectives in Chiltern and South Buckinghamshire will carry out robust investigations, work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service and bring offenders to justice, even when they refuse to admit their guilt.

“I hope this gives the community the confidence to report offences to us and know that we will listen to victims and deal with offences robustly.”

The men were sentenced after a Thames Valley Police investigation and were found guilty in a trial which concluded on 8 August 2016.