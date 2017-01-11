Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chesham sheep owners were left devastated after one of their in-lamb ewes was savaged by a dog.

The sheep, which was on a field near Latimer Road, was later put down because of its horrific injuries.

Although a number of signs in the area advise pedestrians to keep dogs on leads, sheep worrying has been an ongoing problem.

The sheep owner, who asked not to be named, sent a stern message to dog walkers who fail to follow advice.

She said: “To see a healthy animal mauled and have to be destroyed because a dog owner hasn't put their dog on a lead is not just upsetting but so unnecessary.

“Sheep are valuable assets which when harmed also harm a farmer's livelihood.

“Dog walkers need to understand that it is an offence to allow a dog to worry sheep.

“Farmers are legally entitled to shoot dogs if they are endangering their sheep.”

In August last year, a dozen sheep were killed in two dog attacks on Middle Grove Farm, near Chesham.

In another incident last year, Sandra Hanley, 48, issued a warning to Get Bucks after one of her lambs was put down after being 'ripped apart'.

At the time, Miss Hanley also highlighted their right to shoot animals caught worrying sheep.

The farmer from the recent attack issued some advice to dog walkers.

She said: “Most sheep farmers, including us, are happy for dogs and their owners to walk on public footpaths which cross their land if the dog is on a lead.

“However, dog owners need to know that if they encounter sheep it is every dog's instinct to chase, even if they are usually obedient.

“At this time of year, most adult sheep encountered in any field will be ewes in-lamb and may abort if chased.”

The sheep owners are appealing for anyone who saw the attack or has any information about it to contact Get Bucks.