National treasure Mary Berry will have to rise to the occasion at this year's National Television Awards.

The beloved baker, of Penn, will compete against Len Goodman to bring home the award for the best TV judge.

Both Mary, 81, and Len, 72, have been nominated since leaving their respective shows, Strictly Come Dancing and The Great British Bake Off.

Mary judged her last soggy bottom when the most recent series came to an end in October. Creators Love Productions have now moved the show to Channel 4.

Len Goodman, who was head judge on Strictly for 12 years, left the BBC dancing programme in December.

Both have been short-listed in the category, alongside X Factor's Nicole Scherzinger, Britain's Got Talent's David Walliams, and boss of both programmes, Simon Cowell.

Mary will be joined at the National Television Awards by Bake Off's dynamic duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, who are nominated in the TV Presenter category.

The pair, who have also walked away from the franchise, will have to end Ant and Dec's string of successes.

The Geordie presenters have won the award 15 times before for presenting ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Also a contender in the presenting category is Gary Lineker, who stripped off last year and presented Match of the Day in his underwear.

The star-studded awards, at London's O2 Arena, will be hosted by Dermot O'Leary on January 25.