A drug dealer has been sentenced after being found with 91 wraps of heroin and 122 wraps of cocaine in Milton Keynes.

George Michael Renfigo, of no fixed address, was convicted and sentenced to 20 months' imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday.

Around 9 am on 29 November, a section 23 drugs warrant was carried out at a property in North Tenth Street, Milton Keynes.

Renfigo was arrested at the scene and charged that same day, and later pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of heroin with intent to supply.

Investigating officer, Det Con Sarah Clement from Local CID Milton Keynes, said she hoped the incident would stop others committing similar offences.

She said: “Renfigo pleaded guilty due to the evidence against him obtained during the drugs warrant executed in Milton Keynes in November last year.

“I hope this sends a warning to anyone who is in possession of class A drugs that Thames Valley Police will investigate such offences, make arrests and bring defendants before the courts.

“I would urge residents who see or hear anything unusual in their neighbourhoods and suspect drugs are being misused or dealt to contact Thames Valley Police on 101.”