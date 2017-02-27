Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Chesham has been convicted with attempted burglary and theft offences.

Elhadi Khelifa, 32, of no fixed address, was arrested on February 17 in connection with an attempted burglary at a property on Upper George Street on February 8.

The arrest led to Khelifa being linked with a series of other offences; a Mercedes car key was found which was identified as being linked to a car theft from Deansway, Chesham, on February 11.

When the Mercedes was recovered, it was found to contain a set of golf clubs – which were stolen from another car on Upper George Street overnight between February 8 and 9.

Also found in the car was a torch, a portable DVD player and documentation relating to another theft from a car on Nashleigh Hill, Chesham, which took place on February 12.

Further enquiries also later led to the recovery of a Barbour coat which was stolen from a shop on High Street, Chesham, on February 14 – Khelifa was caught stealing it on CCTV.

Khelifa was charged with all the offences on Friday 17 February and appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court the following day – he will appear for sentencing there on March 10.

Sargeant James Ellis of Chiltern and South Buckinghamshire Local Policing Area said the offences caused unrest in the town.

“Khelifa committed these offences in Chesham within a short space of time, which caused understandable unease and concern within the local community,” he said.

“Thankfully, our dedicated Local CID officers were able to promptly investigate these offences and ensure that he was identified and located.

“He is now no longer able to offend within our communities.”

Officers also encourage residents to notify them if they have any doubts about suspicious individuals or vehicles in their area.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Simple measures can be taken to prevent property being vulnerable to theft.

“The following crime prevention advice can help avoid becoming a victim of vehicle crime: where possible, secure your car overnight in your garage. If you don't have a garage, park in a well-lit area.

“When leaving your car, even for a couple minutes, close all windows and lock your car. Don't leave anything on display in your vehicle and take all your personal possessions with you.”

