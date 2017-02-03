Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Townfield Mosque, Totteridge Road, High Wycombe was burgled three times in the space of two weeks, between October 24 and November 6, 2016.

The robberies each took place at around 8.55 am, with the offender gaining entry to the mosque from the front door before entering the mosque and stealing the collection box.

On each occasion, October 24, 26 and November 6 the offender left the scene on a local bus.

CCTV images have been released of a man Thames Valley Police would like to speak to in relation to the three burglaries.

Investigating officer PC Tom Kenney based at High Wycombe police station said:

“We believe that the man in these images could have some vital information that could help us with our investigation.

“If you have any information or recognise the man in the images please contact me via the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

“If you do not want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

“Thames Valley Police take all offences at places of worship very seriously and I would like to reassure residents that we are conducting a full and thorough investigation into these acts of criminality.”