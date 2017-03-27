Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A luxury manor which featured in both The Vicar of Dibley and Midsomer Murders is up for sale for £3.95million.

Missenden House, a Grade II-listed house in Little Missenden, will be better-known to those who watched the Nineties sitcom starring Dawn French as Dibley Manor.

Back in the 90s in the Vicar of Dibley, the manor was home to character Councillor David Horton.

The interior of the included traditional furnishings in keeping with the era of the house.

(Photo: Savills)

Now, the property has been modernised to include eight bedrooms, reception rooms, a gym, a wine cellar, a media room, annexes, stained glass windows and a conservatory.

The manor was also regularly featured in ITV's Midsomer Murders - the hit show was filmed so often in that area, that it was nearly titled Missenden Murders.

Missenden House, which was built in 1729 and spans more than 9,000sq ft, is “approached by a sweeping drive and turning circle which also provides access for its neighbours”.

The property also incorporates a Zen garden centred on a picturesque pond, in a garden which was designed by award-winning landscape designer Christopher Bradley-Hole.

The idyllic garden includes several areas, one with fruit trees, bamboo and spring bulbs, which run up to the River Misbourne – in an area which also includes a children's climbing area.

Hugh Maconochie, an Associate Director in the country house department, said the Bucks village is the perfect location.

He said: “Like many of the picturesque villages in The Chilterns, Little Missenden has often been used as the backdrop for a variety of television shows and films, including Midsomer Murders and the Vicar of Dibley.

"It’s one of those places which embodies everything that people love about a traditional English village; period architecture, glorious countryside and a proper sense of community spirit with its village pub, shop and church."

Last year, 425 homes were sold at £1million or more, in mainly south Bucks and the Chilterns.

Of those 425 luxury homes, 56 of them cost the Bucks homeowners £2million or more - which is up from 51 in 2015.

For more information on this property listing, click here.